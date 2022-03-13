Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday claimed to have made a big breakthrough in the killing of an off-duty CRPF trooper in south Kashmir's Shopian district last night by arresting two accused in the case.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said in a statement this morning that they have arrested the killer of the CRPF trooper, along with the weapon of offence and the "overground worker".

"We have arrested #killer of CRPF personnel. Weapon of offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during terror crime was also arrested. Terror crime was committed under the direction of LeT Cmdr Abid Ramzan Sheikh. Case registered, " IGP Kashmir said in a statement.

Pertinently, the off-duty CRPF trooper Mukhtar Ahmad Doie, son of Mohammad Jamal Din Doie, who had recently returned home on leave was shot in Check Chotipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian last night. He succumbed on way to a hospital.