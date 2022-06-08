New Delhi: Two people have been arrested after several vehicles were vandalized in stone-pelting between two groups in the Mahindra Park police station area of Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Tuesday night. Police have ruled out a communal angle to the incident. The stone-pelting took place in the J block at around 11 pm where the stone pelters vandalized many vehicles.

By the time the police reached the spot, the miscreants had fled. On the basis of CCTV footage, police have taken the two accused identified as Vishal and Veeru into custody. It is said that the accused were roaming in the area in inebriated condition looking for their friends and suddenly started pelting stones in which the windows of three vehicles were badly broken. The police are denying any kind of communal angle in the case.

Earlier, clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in the national capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured. Several people were arrested in the case.

