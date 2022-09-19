Haldwani: The Uttarakhand police arrested two members of the Ghorahasan gang of Bihar in connection with the mobile theft of more than Rs 1 crore in the OnePlus Mobile Showroom in Haldwani. The police recovered six stolen mobiles from their possession and are on the lookout for other members of the gang.

Disclosing this to the media, DIG Kumaon Nilesh Anand Bharne said that 163 mobiles and Rs 1.5 lakh were stolen from the OnePlus showroom by the Ghorahasan gang members of Bihar by breaking the shutter of the shop on September 9. Five teams of police were involved in the case and with the help of CCTV footage, they arrested two members Naeem Devan and Vikram Kumar, residents of Motihari, Bihar near the Haldua barrier of the Ramnagar Kotwali area. During interrogation, both the accused confessed that they were again planning to come to Kashipur and Ramnagar to carry out a big theft.

Bharne said that the gang members confessed to having stolen 500 watches from a watch showroom in Indore. After selling the watches in Nepal, eight members of the team reached Haldwani on a bus from Delhi to carry out the theft in the OnePlus showroom. The accused said that after the theft in Haldwani, they went to Delhi and handed over the mobiles to a member of the gang and kept only six mobiles with themselves, which they were planning to sell.

The members of the gang involved in the OnePlus theft case as named by the arrested accused are Jeetu, Moin, Naeemuddin, Rajan, Arjun and Roshan. The DIG informed that 10 people are still absconding. He further added that the Ghorasahan gang is a criminal gang that commits big thefts.