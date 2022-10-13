Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Two persons have been arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly abusing and trouncing two transwomen in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. The development took place after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Tamil Nadu South Zone IG Asra Garg said that after a video of two transgender women being attacked by some people in Tuticorin went viral those involved in the incident including the victims have been identified. He also said that a case has been registered against the accused and legal action is being taken.

"A case has been registered against two persons seen in the video and both have been arrested: Asra Garg, Superintendent of Police, South Zone," stated a tweet by Tamil Nadu Police-South Zone.