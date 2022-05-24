Rohtak /New Delhi: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly murdering Haryanvi singer Sangeeta alias Divya. According to police, Sangeeta's mutilated body was found buried near a highway in Haryana's Rohtak district on Sunday. Both the accused were produced before a court and remanded to police custody for two days on Tuesday. earlier, the family members of the singer had lodged a police complaint as she had gone missing since May 11.

Delhi Police in an official statement said that a case was registered against the two accused-Ravi and Anil- at the Jaffarpur Police Station under section 365 of the IPC. The duo during interrogation confessed to having hatched a conspiracy to kill Sangeeta, the investigators added. It further states that the two accused had called the deceased on the pretext of making a music video.

According to police, the duo after having picked up the singer from Delhi had drugged and killed her. Then they buried her on the roadside near the Meham Police Station area in Haryana.

Both the accused are 20 years old and were arrested on May 21. In the interrogation, the duo also confessed that they were friends with the singer and that the latter had registered a rape case against Ravi. Both Anil and Ravi are residents of Meham in Haryana.