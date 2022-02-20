Ferozepur: Punjab Police on Saturday arrested two persons including a woman for murdering a textile hawker from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The accused were identified as Sonu, son of Janta Singh, and Beant Kaur, wife of Singh, both residents of Baure village under Wala Police Station area in Ferozepur district.

Mushtaq Ahmed Mir, son of Habibullah Mir, a resident of Siraj Pura village of Handwara district in north Kashmir was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a sack on the roadside from Ferozepur to Mallawal on Friday morning. Mir, along with his business associate Mohammad Amin Beg from the same village had been working as hawkers in the Ferozpur district of Punjab for the last 20 years.

As per the information, the two used to return to their apartment around 5-6 pm, but on Thursday, February 17, Mushtaq Ahmed did not return to his house and his phone was also unreachable. After which, Mir's business associate filed a complaint and case No. 36/2022 got registered. Later in a search operation, police recovered his body lying in a sack on the roadside over Ferozepur - Mallawal road with blood oozing from his mouth. Police sent the body of the deceased to the valley on Saturday afternoon after postmortem in Ferozepur.

SSP Ferozepur, Narinder Bhargav said that "on Thursday, over Mohammad Amin Beg's complaint a case got registered and during the search operation, we recovered a dead body. A special investigation team arrested two accused involved in the murder. During interrogation, we got to know that the couple has borrowed a shawl worth Rs 7,000 from Mushtaq but when he went to their house asking for money, the couple offered him tea and made him seat in their room. While Mushtaq was having tea, he was strangled with a handkerchief "