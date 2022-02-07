Mumbai: Heroin worth over Rs 5 crore was seized and two people arrested in an operation carried out by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad in Pelhare in Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

The raid was carried out by a joint team of the ATS' Juhu and Thane units on Saturday, which resulted in the seizure of 1,724 grams of heroin valued at Rs 5.17 crores in the international market, Rs 2.6 lakh cash, two mobile phones and material used for peddling drugs, he said.

He said Aleem Mohammad Akhtar (46) and Chhota Nasir (40), residents Haridwar in Uttarakhand, were held, while one person, who used to smuggle drugs by placing it in a secret cavity made in shoe soles, is wanted. Akhtar and Nasir have been remanded in ATS custody till February 15, he added. Both hail from Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. The duo had been living in a rented flat in Vasai while carrying out the illegal activity, he said.

