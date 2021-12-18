Sambarkantha: Two persons have been arrested and Rs 23 lakh cash was recovered by police on Friday in the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board(GSSSB) Head Clerk Paper Leak 2021 case.

A case was registered against 11 persons at the Prantij police station of Sabarkantha and eight of the accused were arrested in the latest question paper leak case of the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board’s (GSSSB).

The question paper of the recruitment examinations for the government head clerk post was leaked hours before the exam on December 12.

The written examination for the recruitment of 186 head clerks was conducted by the GSSSB on December 12. Around 2 lakh candidates had registered for the examination and around 1.5 lakh appeared for the same at six examination centers across the state. GSSSB organizes examinations for recruitment to various posts in the state department of Gujarat. This is the fourth government competitive exam paper to be leaked since 2018.

Addressing the media, District Police Chief Niraj Badgujar of Sambarkantha district on Saturday said, "two accused have been arrested on Friday as both of them helped in solving the paper. A huge amount of Rs 23 lakhs was recovered from the house of the accused named Polisco Darshan."

The investigation also revealed that money was taken by the accused from the candidates for solving the paper. Police are also probing the angle of whether the other 8 accused arrested are associated with each other or not.

Meanwhile, the police are searching for three missing accused as they will be presented in the provincial court as the police will also demand 14 days remand.