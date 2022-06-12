Poonch (J&K): Two army soldiers sustained injuries in an explosion along Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The explosion occurred while an army party was clearing grass of the surrounding area in Balakote Sector of Mendhar. The injured duo, which included a sepoy and Havaldar of 19 Kumaon, were taken to base hospital via a chopper, the officials said. The condition of the injured duo could not be immediately ascertained.

Earlier in the day, a militant was killed in an encounter in Palpora area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district.