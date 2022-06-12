Dehradun: Two Indian army soldiers continue to be missing in Arunachal Pradesh for the last two weeks with search operation going on to trace the duo.

An army spokesperson said that intensive search operations were on for the two army personnel, who were deployed in forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh and went missing on May 28. "Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh, deployed in a forward post of Arunachal Pradesh, presumed to have accidentally fallen into a fast-flowing river in close proximity to their post," the spokesperson said.

Both the soldiers belonged to 7th Garhwal Rifles and were residents of Rudraprayag. Naik Prakash's family, however, now lived in Ambiwala area of ​​Premnagar in Dehradun district. Prakash, 34, last spoke to his wife on May 28 through a video call, but a day later his wife was informed about his disappearance from 7 Garhwal Rifle Unit.

Despite immediate and extensive search and rescue operations, including aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs being pressed into action, no success in recovery of the personnel has been achieved, the spokesperson added. The search operations are continuing for the last two weeks. A court of inquiry to investigate into the incident has been convened by the Army. "Belonging to Uttarakhand, the family members of the two soldiers have been informed of the unfortunate incident and are being regularly updated," the spokesperson said.