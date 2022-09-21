Raxaul (Bihar): Two Argentinian nationals including a woman were held at the Indo-Nepal border by Nepali Immigration Department while they were trying to enter India via the Raxaul border in Bihar.

Both are identified as Pablo Gavasto and the woman as Melanie Desiree DiFazio, duo traveled to different places in Nepal for almost three months without valid papers. After interrogation, the Nepalese Immigration Department confiscated their passports and handed them over to the headquarters in Kathmandu.

According to the Immigration Office, these two Argentine nationals entered Nepal on 27 June 2022 after putting out stamps from Sunauli, India, and traveled in Nepal Nepal for 86 days without a visa. After that, both reached Virganj on 20 September from where they had to enter the Indian border but got caught by the immigration officials during document verification.

Confirming the arrest, Dhruv Kumar Das, an official of the Virganj office of Nepal Immigration, said "Two Argentinian nationals have been taken into custody and handed over to the Kathmandu office for further action and investigation."