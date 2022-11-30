Raebareli: With wedding season at its peak, a rather unusual and strange appeal has been made by a two and a half feet tall man named Mohammad Sharif. He sought the Government aid and submitted a formal application to the district administration for help. Sharif's appeal comes close on the heels of one Azim Mansuri, also 2.5 feet tall, getting married at Shamli with the help of government officials. The latter's marriage had hogged a lot of limelight, giving Sharif some hope.

Mohammad Sharif (40), a resident of Maharajganj tehsil, met the District Magistrate in connection with his marriage aid. He sought their help in getting married as due to his height, he is unable to find a bride. Sharif proposed that his Nikah (marriage) be arranged during a mass marriage event with some financial aid from the government.

Sharif, 2.5 ft-tall, craves to tie the knot, seeks govt aid in Raebareli

This is not the first time Sharif needed government support. Earlier, he had come to request a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as his family members showed him the way out due to his dependency on them. Sharif's restricted growth hampers his daily work and for this, he needs someone as a companion, he says.

Also read: Dwarf approaches UP's Shamli for resolving impasse over marriage proposal

Deprived of a family, Sharif is now looked after by friends and relatives. After being provided with a house, he now seeks a homemaker and for this, he approached the district administration, who have forwarded the application to the concerned department and have assured him to help in any which way possible.