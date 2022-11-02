Shamli(UP): Azim Mansoori from Uttar Pradesh, who had caught the limelight on social media for being a two and a half feet tall man seeking a suitable wife for himself, got married on Tuesday. Azim found an apt bride for himself -- Bushra, who is nearly the same height as him. Azim's family is elated to have finally found a suitable bride for their son.

As told by Azim himself, he found Bushra after he gained fair recognition through social media sometime around 2019. Bushra, a resident of Hapur's Mohalla Majidpura, accepted Azim's proposal in April 2021. The Mansoori house lighted up with a festive vibe after Azim was finally ready to get hitched to the woman of his dreams.

Azim, who was extremely happy to have finally found his match, spoke to ETV Bharat about his joy and gratitude to have reached such an important milestone in his life. "I am very happy and ready to bring my bride home. God has responded to all my prayers. I am happy beyond measure and I can't express how good it feels to have finally gotten through the hardships that I have been facing because of my height," Azim said, adding that he is also looking forward to gifting a gold ring to his wife.

Azim said that he was looking forward to inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Bhabhi, and other leaders to his wedding ceremony. However, aware that they may be too busy to make time for his marriage procession, he said he looks forward to meeting with them in the future even if he could not invite them today.

Azim's whole family, including his grandfather Haji Salim Ahmed Mansoori and uncle Naushad Ali Mansoori said they are relieved and happy that Azim found a bride. Azim, visibly happy, dressed in a lavish Sherwani as he left for his Nikah, said he will take his wife to Mecca, the holiest place for Muslims, to offer prayers.