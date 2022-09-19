Achyutapuram, Macherla (AP): Two tribal women were raped and murdered at two different places in Andhra Pradesh within a gap of just two days. An Adivasi woman worker was raped and killed by another migrant worker in Achyutapuram SEZ (Special Economic Zone) of Anakapalli district on Saturday. In a separate incident, one more tribal woman was gang-raped and killed by three youths in Macherla of Palnadu district on Friday.

In the Achyutapuram incident, a 32-year-old tribal woman left her children in her native Ramavaram village near Bobbili in the Vizianagaam district and accompanied her husband to work in Achyutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli district. While her husband was working with a contractor for RCL company in the SEZ, she used to cook for the migrant workers there. The contractor has been bringing migrant workers from many states and lodging them in tents set up in the dense tussocks there.

On Saturday, everyone else, including her husband left for work. But one Sujan Sardar (25), who came from West Bengal a week ago to work in the RCL company, saw the tribal woman alone at her house. He attacked and raped her and he was stated to be in an inebriated condition. When the tribal woman threatened to tell her husband and fellow workers about this, he allegedly killed her by hitting her on the head with an iron rod. He threw the body in the gutters behind the tents. On noticing the broken glass pieces at the tent, the police made enquiries and found out that Sujan Sardar was alone at the scene of the crime the previous day and arrested the accused. When he was interrogated on Sunday morning, he admitted that he had committed the crime.

In the Macherla incident, a tribal woman was gang-raped and murdered by three men, who went to find out the information about her lost phone. The horrific incident took place in a colony near Nagarjunasagar of Macherla mandal in Palnadu district. According to the police, a woman (40) living in Chenchu ​​Colony has been working as an Asha worker for several years. Recently, she lost her phone. Knowing that, Venkanna, who lives in another colony nearby, offered to help her to find the phone. She visited him on Friday night to find out about her phone. He said that the phone has been switched off and that he will find it later, so she left for home.

Meanwhile, China Anji, Baiswami and Anji, who belong to the same colony as the woman, waylaid her and forcibly took her into the bushes on the way and gang-raped her. As the woman started screaming, they hit her on the head with a stone and she died on the spot. The accused took the body to the nearby lowlands, covered it with palm leaves and went home. The family members complained to the Vijayapuri South Police Station as the woman did not come home even after waiting till Saturday morning.

On Saturday, while the family members were searching, their pet dog went to the area where the body was found and barked. After going there, the body of the woman was found. The three accused have been arrested and all the accused are between 20 and 25 years of age.