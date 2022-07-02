Ajmer (Rajasthan): The two main accused in the gruesome murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur were assaulted by lawyers and people when they were being taken out of the NIA court in Ajmer on Saturday.

The two accused Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were attacked and their clothes were ripped apart by a group of lawyers who raised slogans of "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi do" (hang Kanhaiya's killers).

Two accused in Kanhaiya Lal murder case roughed up by lawyers at NIA court

Also read: Kanhaiyalal murder case: Prime accused Riyaz paid extra to get '2611' bike registration number

Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad who were arrested on Tuesday were remanded to police custody for 10 days by the NIA court. "The court ordered police remand till July 12," said a lawyer. They were produced before the court here amid tight security arrangements.