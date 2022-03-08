Srinagar: Srinagar Police on Tuesday arrested two people in relation to a grenade blast that took place near Amira Kadal bridge of Srinagar on Sunday evening. In a statement, the police said a case under sections 307 of IPC, sections 7/27 of the Indian arms act, and sections 16, 23 Unlawful Activities Prevention Act was registered at the Shaheed Gunj Police Station.

The incident occurring on Sunday injured 36 civilians and two police personnel, among whom two civilians later succumbed to their injuries, as per the release.

The accused, namely Mohd Bariq from Khanyar's Koolipora area and Fazil Nabi Sofi, who is also from the same area, was arrested by a Special Investigation Team formed by Srinagar SSP Rakesh Baliwal, headed by Lakshay Sharma, IPS SP South and consisting of Shabir Ahmed SDPO Kothibagh, Fayaz Hussain SDPO Shaheed gunj as well as others.

Also read: J&K: Missing minor boy’s body found in Kupwara woods after 3 weeks

The accused were captured through "minute frame by frame analysis of the CCTV footages of scene of crime", as well as CCTV footages from all of Srinagar, cell tower and IP address dump analysis, as well as eyewitness details.

The police statement noted that the two accused had tried to target a parked security vehicle, but missed the target from a moving two-wheeler, leading to the grenade exploding in a crowded area nearby.

According to the statement, the two had committed the act based on directives provided by terrorists active in the valley.