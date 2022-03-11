Sheikhpura: Four underage rapists confessed to having gang-raped two girls in Sheikhpura under the influence of porn movies that they watched together. In the unusual series of events that unfolded, the four boys were eventually sent to the Children's Correctional Home after they were interrogated and arrested by the local police as the incident came to light. All the four accused reportedly cited 'watching porn' as the reason to have provoked them to commit the crime.

Station Officer Jaishankar Mishra, who is probing the matter, informed that all the boys involved in the incident are between the age of 10 to 12 years, while both the victims are 8-year-old. The police inspector said that in connection with the incident, the victim's grandmother had filed a case late in the evening on Monday, 7 March. Both the girls have been sent to Sheikhpura for medical examination, while the arrested children are scheduled to be presented in court.

During this interrogation, the four accused narrated the sequence of their crime, admitting that all four of them had been watching porn movies together for the past several days. As informed by the officials, after watching one such video, they admitted to having seen the victims on a farm, forcefully raped them, and offered them Rs 5 each, and then victims started crying. The matter came to light when the health of one of the victims deteriorated and her family found out about the incident.

The matter has been taken to the Barbigha police station area in the ​​Sheikhpura district, while further legal proceedings in the matter are underway.

