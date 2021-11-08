Lucknow: A Twitter user on Sunday issued a threat to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by bomb, following which the UP Police initiated a probe.

DCP (crime) Pramod Kumar Tiwari said, "The issue came to light, as we received information about the threat from UP 112 (police helpline). It seems it is the handiwork of some mischief-mongers."

"These accounts are generally fraud, and wrong names are used. Until the probe is finished, and an authentic name is found, it can't be revealed," the official added, saying that the accused will be arrested and strict action would be taken.

He further said that information has been sought from Twitter in this regard.

The matter is serious because, apart from having issued threats, objectionable comments were also made, Tiwari said, adding that in the past also such threats were made.

