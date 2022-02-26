New Delhi: Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Twitter has temporarily suspended the display of advertisements on its platform in Ukraine and Russia in an effort to make people's safety a priority. Twitter noted that advertisements could distract users from critical information.

The statement was posted in three languages i.e; English, Russian and Ukrainian. The change in Twitter’s policy comes as the Russian military operation in Ukraine goes into its third day.

“We’re temporarily pausing advertisements in Ukraine and Russia to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and advertisements don’t detract from it,” the company declared in a statement on Friday, revealing that it had also “paused some tweet recommendations from people you don’t follow on Home Timeline to reduce the spread of abusive content.”

The social network site also announced it was “proactively reviewing tweets to detect platform manipulation (or other inauthentic behaviour)” and was cracking down on “synthetic and manipulated media” that provide “false or misleading depiction” of the conflict in Ukraine.

