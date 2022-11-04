Hyderabad: Twitter has suffered a “massive drop in revenue” because of advertisers pausing advertising on the social media platform, Elon Musk, the new owner of the company, said Friday.

In a tweet, Musk cast blame on “activist groups pressuring advertisers.” He said Twitter hasn’t changed its content moderation strategy and added that the company has done “everything we could to appease the activists.”

Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America, he added.