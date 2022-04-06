Imphal: Meiningsinliu Pamei, (10), studying grade - 4, in Dailong Primary School in the Tamenglong district of Manipur, was seen babysitting her younger sister while attending classes. The striking image has gone viral since it was shared by State Power Minister Biswajit Singh has pledged to support the girl's education till graduation.

On 2 April, Singh shared her image and wrote "Her dedication for education is what left me amazed! This 10-year-old girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school babysitting her sister, as her parents were out for farming & studies while keeping her younger sister in her lap (sic)."

Replying to this own tweet, Singh who also holds the Forest, Environment, Climate Change, Agriculture, Science and Technology portfolios wrote: "As soon I noticed this news on social media, we trace her family & asked them to bring her Imphal. Spoke to her family that I will personally take care of her education till she graduates. Proud of her dedication! (sic)"

Twitterati while amplifying the image also wondered what was being done to so many others who have not been sighted yet reeling under a similar situation and suggested setting up of creches in all government schools which will help ensure that there is no interruption in education.

"Commendable that you're taking care of her education. But there would many others facing the same situation & they give up education. The state govt must have a policy/system to ensure uninterrupted education for them. Maybe a creche in every government school," a twitter user and journalist Kaushik Deka wrote.

Responding to this the minister said, the State has measures in place and a programme to ensure that there are no school drop outs. "Kaushik, state government already had a program call ( LAIRIK TAMMINNASI”) means let’s all should go to schools. Under this scheme around 2000 dropouts schools students had been re admitted under government expenses . Will continue," Singh said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who placed his appreciation for the girl lauded her aspiration and determination of getting educated. "This powerful image represents the aspirations of our children, especially girls. Absolutely in awe of young Meiningsinliu Pamei for her dedication for education and her sheer determination to carve out a better life for herself. My blessings to her," he wrote in a tweet.

The first tweet with image has since then has garnered over 16,000 likes and 3,100 retweets. Some have tweeted images and videos of similar instances seeking the Manipur minister's attention and love as in the case of the Pamei.

