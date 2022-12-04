Solapur: Identical twins often share an inseparable bond. Sometimes they have the same habits, the same preference for food or even the same physical problems. But two identical twin sisters from Solapur in Maharashtra have taken it to another level. They have married the same man with the consent of both families as they cannot stay apart from each other.

The strange marriage took place on Saturday at a hotel in Solapur. It all started six months ago when the two sisters Pinki and Rinki (36) along with their mother fell ill. With their father having passed away a few years ago there was no one to take care of them.

Fortunately, the two sisters, both IT professionals, came across a taxi driver Atul who looked after them and their mother during their sickness. Atul's kindness and humility touched their heart and eventually, both sisters fell in love with him.

But this gave rise to another dilemma. Pinki and Rinki are so attached to each other that it's impossible for them to stay apart even after marriage. So they took a unique decision. They decided that both of them will marry Atul and both families agreed to it.

However, the marriage may get them involved in a legal tussle as after the video of their marriage went viral on social media a police complaint was lodged. Based on the complaint an FIR has been lodged under section 494 (marrying again during the lifetime of husband or wife) of the IPC against the groom at Akluj police station, police said.