Kolkata: Trinamool Congress is going through troubled waters now following the emergence of twin power centers within the party. Things have begun murkier as each power center is constantly trying to establish its authoritative supremacy within the party.

One power center is obviously at Trinamool Congress’s birthplace at Kalighat in South Kolkata, the residence of the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee. The second one is at Camac Street in central Kolkata that houses the office of the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, also the nephew of the chief minister.

The simmering cold war between the two power centers started since Abhishek Banerjee, has called for the implementation of the “One Person, One Post,” policy within the party. Now, some other members of the Banerjee family have started raising the same demand. In this current situation, an emergency meeting of the party has been convened at the chief minister’s residence at Kalighat on Saturday. It is to be seen whether this will bring an end to the ongoing tussle between the two power centers.

Abhishek Banerjee’s call for “One Person, One Post,” policy has received support from Akash Banerjee, another nephew of the chief minister. Another member of the family, Aditi Gayen has even given a social media post supporting this policy implementation. The popular youth leader of Trinamool Congress, who coined the slogan “Khela Hobe (There will be a match),” also raised his voice on the same issue. Naturally, this has resulted into a widening gap between Abhishek Banerjee and the party veterans.

State transport minister and the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Firhad Hakim clearly said that the party does not support the implementation of the “One Person, One Post,” policy. “Some people are trying to mislead people by flaunting some old clippings. This is unfair and I am sure that it is not acceptable to Mamata Banerjee,” he said.

He also appealed to those sections to remove the social media posts they made on this count. “Otherwise the party high command will discuss the matter. The final decision after all rests with Mamata Banerjee as the national chairperson,” he said.

Trinamool Congress’s secretary-general and the state commerce & industries minister, Partha Chattopadhyay said that he is not bothered about such posts since Mamata Banerjee is the only face of the party.