Latur (Maharashtra): In a shocker from Maharashtra's Latur, a twin brother allegedly raped his sister-in-law for six months, having taken advantage of the striking similarity he shares with his brother. When the woman later realised that the man with whom she was sleeping was actually her brother-in-law, she reported the matter to her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law. But to her utter dismay, the in-laws along with the husband tried to suppress the heinous crime by justifying the act.

However, the matter came to the fore, when the parents of the married woman lodged a complaint with the Shivajinagar police in Latur. A case has been registered under sections 378, 323, 506 and 24 of the IPC and the twin brothers have been arrested. This information was given by Police Inspector Dilip Dolare of Shivajinagar Police Station while talking to 'ETV Bharat'.

Also Read: Married man rapes minor cousin, impregnates her