Bengaluru: The movie KGF Chapter 2 has been released on Thursday and reported huge openings worldwide. The film is edited by a twenty-year-old, Ujwal Kulkarni. ETV Bharat spoke to the young editor, about being a film editor.

"I am a true fan of Yash Sir. Sometimes I used to visit him. During that release of KGF 1, I was preparing for the Pre University Exam. My elder brother Vinay told me to enter the cinema industry. Later, I showed some of the edited short films to director Prashant Neel's wife Likhita who in turn showed the videos to director Prashant Neel and I got a chance,' says Ujwal, with a glint of pride.

Ujwal was 17-year-old when he showcased his work to Likhita. "Director Prashant Neel is the reason I become editor of KGF Chapter 2. Each scene was edited by me with his support. I am 20 years old now. I worked on the editing work of KGF Chapter 2 for three years. My father and mother were angry at me because I did not pursue higher education but now they are happy to see people talking about me."

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 has opened to thunderous first-day numbers. The Yash starrer has set the record for the biggest first-day collections ever. The film has dethroned Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's 2019 release War as the biggest opener in India. The film which garnered positive reviews from the critics is seemingly live up to the hype and set to take the box office storm.

