Sukma (Chhattisgarh): Twenty-four Naxals, including 10 women, surrendered during a 'Holi Milan' program in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a senior police official said.

The rebels, all lower-rung militia members who were active in the Kistaram area of the district, turned themselves in at the newly set up police camp in Potakpalli village, some 400 kilometers from here, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

They arrived at the camp accompanied by some 120 villagers, he said, adding that the surrender came about due to the police's 'Puna Narkom' (which means new dawn in Gondi) initiative to get Maoists to return to the mainstream.

Impressed by the Puna Narkom campaign, 24 ultras surrendered on the first day of the campaign. Security force officials also said that anti-Naxal operations are going on unabated in the district along with an appeal to lay down arms. Along with this, the police are also working to take the benefits of the government's rehabilitation policy to every person in the district.

The surrendered Naxalites have been involved in different Naxalite incidents in Kistaram. Incentive money has been given to all surrendered Naxalites. Other benefits of the rehabilitation policy of the government will also be given soon, police added.

(With agency inputs)