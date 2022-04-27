Hyderabad: Isabella (12), an eighth-grade student at the Meridian School, swayed attention her way by writing a book titled 'Princess Chinni goes to School'. Isabella originally had penned down the book when she was nine. However, it took three years to print the book. Initially, the young writer faced difficulties as the publishers did not come forward. The book narrates the perspective of a child named Chinni written in simple language.

Talking about the book, Isabella said, "I visited different localities with my mother and described the situation that I observed there in the book." Earlier, Isabella had written a poem at an age of seven and performed it at Necklace Road, Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the short stories written by Isabella were printed two years ago in a collection of stories published in the book 'Ocean Blue'.

Linking various aspects of people living in slums, Isabella wrote the book accentuating moral and social values, environmental protection, gender equality, hard work, sustainable development, and technology.

Meanwhile, her father, Dipesh Deepu is a management consultant at the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India University and her mother Supriya is an acupuncture doctor.

