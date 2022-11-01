Chennai: Popular Tamil TV serial actor Bharath Kalyan's wife Priya (43) passed away at 5 am on Monday. According to sources, she breathed her last at a Chennai hospital. Diet-induced diabetes due to a sudden shift to the Paleo diet is touted to be the key reason behind her critical condition, sources said

Priya was in a serious condition when she was admitted to a hospital in Chennai three months ago. Priya's funeral will take place on Tuesday, a source said. The unexpected demise of Priya has sent shock waves in the entertainment industry.