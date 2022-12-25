New Delhi: Years after Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide shook Bollywood, the death of television actor Tunisha Sharma at the sets of a TV serial in Mumbai bears an uncanny resemblance. What seems to be a case of death by suicide can be a case of murder, as alleged by the deceased actor's mother. Sheezan Khan, one of her co-actors has been arrested by the police and produced before the court after Sharma's mother accused him of the crime. Here are the top 5 developments in the case:

Sheezan Khan was sent to four days of police custody after he was produced in Vasai court in Mumbai on Sunday. This was soon after he was arrested based on a complaint by Tunisha Sharma's mother alleging abetment of suicide. "A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered against the accused," Waliv Police said in the early hours of Sunday. Sharad Rai, Sheezan Khan's advocate, however, said that the allegations leveled against him are baseless. The Mumbai Police on Sunday revealed that the reason behind Tunisha Sharma's alleged 'extreme step' could be her breakup with co-actor Sheezan Khan over a fortnight back. Another co-actor, Parth Zutshi was also called by the police on Sunday for questioning. Speaking to reporters, Zutshi said, "I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations, I don't have any idea, it was her internal matter. When the incident happened, I came to know she attempted suicide but I was not sure. I was told that she had actually passed away." Tunisha Sharma, just 20, was found dead in her washroom on Saturday. She had gone to her washroom and did not return for a long time. The door of the washroom was broken down, though the actress had already lost her life by then. Her mortal remains were brought to the JJ Hospital at around 1:30 am on Sunday for post-mortem. The reports are awaited and can prove to be a significant piece of evidence in the case. Tunisha started her career with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap' and later featured in shows such as 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', 'Internet Wala Love' and 'Ishq Subhan Allah'. The young actress had featured in films like 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'. She has also appeared in several music videos, notably 'Pyaar Ho Jaayega', 'Nainon Ka Ye Rona' and 'Tu Baithe Mere Samne'.