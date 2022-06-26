Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu): The third edition of the National Kiteboarding Championship will kick off in Tuticorin on Monday. More than 50 athletes from across the country will take part in the event, a press release stated. The regatta will be governed by the rules as defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing.

"Tuticorin is one of India's windiest coasts making it an ideal arena to conduct wind-based water sports and bringing together some of the best athletes from the country to train and compete," Yachting Association of India (YAI) President Admiral Karambir Singh said.

The three-day event will be held under the aegis of the Yachting Association of India (YAI) which is the National Federation for sailing in the country and the Premier Kiteboarding Association, the National body representing Kiteboarding in India, added the release. The event is being organized by Tamil Nadu Sailing Association and Chennai Sailing Academy.

Tuticorin Collector K Senthil Raj will be among those present at the opening ceremony. Tamil Nadu Ministers Geetha Jeevan and Anitha R Radhakrishnan will preside over the valedictory ceremony on June 29. Kiteboarding is a sport that involves using wind power with a large power kite to pull a rider across a water, land, or snow surface. It combines aspects of paragliding, surfing, windsurfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, and wakeboarding. (With agency inputs)