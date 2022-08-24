Belagavi, (Karnataka): The mega search operation launched to catch a prowling leopard here in the Belagavi forests of Karnataka entered the 20th day on Wednesday. Elephants have now joined the search team as schools continue to remain shut as a precautionary step.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil directed the schools to carry out online classes as they have been shut for the past 18 days and cannot be opened because of the continuing leopard search. More than 200 personnel from the forest and police departments are involved in the search operation. Sharpshooters, wildlife activists and anesthetic experts were also roped in to assist in the massive operation.

As there is no trace of the leopard, the residents in the surrounding areas of the Golf Club in Belagavi are keeping indoors all the time. The residents of Hanumannagar, Jadhav Nagar and the Camp region are scared to even come out of their houses. The leopard, which was spotted by the search team on Tuesday, managed to escape by a whisker.

Meanwhile, the authorities pressed elephants into service to augment the search. Two elephants, 'Arjuna' and 'Aale', have arrived from Sakrebailu Elephant camp and they are stationed on the premises of the Golf Club now. The elephants arrived in the early hours and will join the team soon.

The authorities have also started using a special drone to detect the hiding place of the leopard. A special team from Bengaluru will handle the drone with algorithm technology. The drone will scan every inch of the 250 acres of the Golf Club.

The movements of the leopard were captured by a private bus driver on his mobile phone. The big cat has been prowling in the residential areas and outskirts for the past 19 days and attacked a construction laborer. It was also seen in the premises of the Golf Club of Belagavi, located in the heart of the city. The authorities have found pug marks in all corners of the city. Over 22 schools were closed for 18 days as a precautionary measure.