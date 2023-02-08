IAF’s Globemaster C-17 takes off for Turkey from Hindon Airbase

Ghaziabad (UP) : As multiple earthquakes rattled Turkiye and Syria killing thousands of people in both countries, Indian Air Force’s Globemaster C-17 with 100 Indian Army Officials along with medical equipment took off on February 07 for Turkey from Hindon Airbase, Ghaziabad. As per the latest report, the death toll rose to 7,800.

“We are taking a level II medical facility to Turkey to treat earthquake victims. A total of 100 Army officials are leaving from here. Medical specialists including critical care specialists and surgeons along with the paramedical staff are present with us,” said Commanding Officer.