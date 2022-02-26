Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada): An issue regarding a student wearing his turban in one of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district schools came to a peaceful solution on Saturday.

The six-year-old boy in question was prevented from taking admission in Class 1 recently, after the administration in the Mangaluru school directed the boy's father - Balwinder Singh - who also happens to be the secretary of the National Sikh Organization, to either remove the boy's turban or take him to a different school.

The incident, which took place amid the ongoing hijab row across Karnataka, was resolved after a discussion between the parents and the school administration.

As per information provided by Balwinder Singh to ETV Bharat, his son has received permission to don religious attire in school.

A similar incident recently occurred on February 24 in Karntaka's Mount Carmel PU College, after a 17-year-old Sikh girl was asked to remove her turban in accordance with the interim order from the Karnataka High Court, barring students from donning any religious attire in classrooms.

College Principal Babita, speaking to ETV Bharat, had said regarding the issue that the college had no problem with the student's attire, but at the same time wanted to abide by the HC order.