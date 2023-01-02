Mumbai: Leveling severe allegations against Tunisha Sharma's family, Sheezan's lawyer Advocate Shailendra Mishra and his family spilled out some crucial details of Tunisha's personal life in a press conference on Monday. The lawyer alleged that her problematic family background, especially her uncle Sanjeev Kaushal, could be a major reason for her mental illness and her apparent suicide.

"Tunisha and Sanjeev Kaushal had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal and her mother, Vanita used to control Tunisha's finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money," he told a group of reporters on Monday. "Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing the name of Sanjeev Kaushal. When Tunisha tried to instigate Sanjeev Kaushal, Tunisha's mother broke her phone and even tried to strangulate her," he added.

Introducing one more character in the plot, Mishra said that another man, Tunisha's 'so-called uncle' Pawan Sharma, was her former manager. He was fired 4 yrs ago because he used to interfere a lot and behave harshly with her, he added.

Sheezan's sister and co-actor Falaq Naaz -- who was also present at the press conference -- alleged that Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma and that her uncle Sanjeev Kaushal was a major trigger for her. "Tunisha's mother had accepted that she has been neglecting Tunisha and that she didn't take care of her. She had been depressed because of her childhood trauma," Falaq said, clarifying that Sheezan cannot be held as solely responsible for what Tunisha did.

Falaq also said that Sheezan never had another girlfriend, as has been alleged by Tunisha's mother, and that the 'other girl' in question is ready to record her statement to prove so.

Further trashing the popular speculations that the case is a matter of Love Jihad and the photos of Tunisha in a hijab being circulated across media, Shezan's sister Shafaq Naaz showed the viral picture and clarified that it is a still from a TV serial. "The picture of Tunisha in hijab being circulated is from the set of the show which was part of the shoot. It can be seen. We never made her wear hijab, it was from the channel," she told a group of reporters in Mumbai as she showed a print of the picture in question.