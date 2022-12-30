Palghar (Maharashtra): A magistrate's court on Friday extended the police custody of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, by one day. Khan was produced in the court at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district after his earlier remand ended.

They needed more time to probe fresh allegations made by Sharma's mother, police told the court. Sharma's mother alleged that Khan had slapped her daughter on the set of a TV show they were part of. He was teaching Sharma Urdu and wanted her to wear hijab, her mother claimed.

Khan (27) was arrested by Valiv Police in Palghar district on December 26 for allegedly abetting Sharma's suicide. Sharma (21), who was acting in the TV serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the show near Vasai on December 25.

Her mother alleged after her death that Khan cheated and used her daughter. (PTI)