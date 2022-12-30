Mumbai: Days after actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead at her set, Tunisha's mother made stark accusations on her co-actor Sheezan who was arrested on charges of 'abetment of suicide'. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma said that Sheezan used to consume drugs on the sets, as her daughter mentioned. Sheezan also forced Tunisha to follow Islam and even slapped her when she found out that he was cheating on her.

"I will not sit quietly until Sheezan is punished," Vanita said demanding strict action against the co-actor who had broken up with the deceased actor a fortnight back. "My daughter had no disease," she mentioned.