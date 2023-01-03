Palghar: A court at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday allowed actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma, to keep his hair uncut for a month. Khan, lodged in judicial custody, had sought exemption from the mandatory haircut in prison stating that he wanted to maintain continuity of look for the TV productions in which he is acting.

First Class Judicial Magistrate S D Hargude asked the officials of the Thane central jail, where Khan (27) is lodged, not to force him to have a haircut. The order will be in force for one month, advocate Sharad Rai, who represented Khan, told PTI.

The court also asked prison officials to provide Khan security and counselling as per the jail manual. Tunisha Sharma (21), who was acting in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found dead in the washroom on the set of the TV serial near Vasai on December 24. Khan was arrested the next day for alleged abetment.

After he was sent to the Thane jail on Saturday, Khan urged the court to allow him to keep his hair uncut for continuity in appearance.

Jail officials told the court that as per the rules, only Sikh inmates are allowed to keep their hair long. The Vasai sessions court will hear Khan's bail plea on January 7. (PTI)