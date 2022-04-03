Udhampur: Tulips are adding to the beauty of the Highland Park of Udhampur Kud in Jammu and Kashmir to be thrown open for the public next month with the garden expected to give tough competition to Asia's largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar.

The Horticulture Department in Highland Park, Kud planted 10,000 bulbs of five different species of tulips in white, violet, yellow and red color on one and a half acres. For the last two days, white flowers of one species have started blooming in the park. Earlier, in the year 2017, as a model project in Sanasar, a popular tourist destination in the Jammu division, tulips were planted to make a tulip garden. Tulip bulbs are supplied by a national level company, which imports these flowers from the Netherlands.

Assistant Horticulture Officer Arjun Kumar said that about 12,000 bulbs of five different species were lying with the department. There are 20,000 bulbs in the Tulip Garden of Sanasar. While conducting trials at Highland Park in Kud in early December, the department has installed 10,000 bulbs out of the available tulip bulbs. At the same time, local youth say that due to this tulip garden, a lot of tourists are coming here. It is expected to boost tourism and the employment of the local people.