Chandragiri (Andhra Pradesh): Pontiffs of over 30 peethams from different states in the country have alleged that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been turned into a business center rather than a spiritual hub. The pontiffs passed the controversial comments after they were not given proper darshan at the Seven Hills Temple.

All of the pontiffs together came to Tirumala on Wednesday for the darshan of Lord Balaji. When they asked to be sent for darshan from Mahadwara (Great Door), the security personnel said that they did not have any information. They protested there for a while. Later, they spoke to reporters in Mangapuram where they took strong objection to the manner in which they were treated.

Sriyogi Atitheswarananda Parvataswamy, the head of Sriyogi Peetham from Vijayawada, said that only the political leaders and the rich are having the privilege of proper darshan in Tirumala. If this trend continued, the pontiff warned that they will also bring their devotees into politics through the All India Hindu Mahasabha.

He further said that if there are no changes in Tirumala for better, he will establish a new party in AP soon with the blessings of presidents of organisations Hindu organisations across the country. It has been clarified that there are no conditions where ordinary devotees can freely go and visit the Lord in Tirumala. He said that soon a public meeting will be held in Tirupati and the corruption and irregularities happening in TTD will be revealed.