Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that break darshan would be cancelled on October 24, 25 and November 8 due to Diwali Asthanam on October 24, the solar eclipse on October 25, and the lunar eclipse on November 8 respectively.

The doors of Srivari temple will be closed for about 12 hours from 8.00 am to around 7.30 pm on the solar and lunar eclipse day. At the same time, as the darshan was cancelled on the occasion of Diwali, TTD said in a statement, "Recommendation letters will not be accepted on October 23."

Also read: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to help Badri Kedar Temple Committee with crowd management

Officials said that all special darshans will be cancelled in the temple on eclipse days and devotees will be allowed to have Sarvadarshans.