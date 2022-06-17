Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the Table Tennis Federation of India not to send the list of the national women's table tennis team, who will be representing the country in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The High Court has directed that the list be kept on hold till the next date of hearing on a petition filed by a TT player.

The Division Bench comprising Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar and Justice C.M. Poonacha issued the interim directions on a petition filed by table tennis player Archana Girish Kamath, who has represented India in many international tournaments.

Also read: Mary Kom withdraws from CWG trials after sustaining leg injury

In the filed petition, it was pointed out that the list published on May 31, 2022, by the Sports Authority of India, announced the names of five women's TT members selected for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. This list had Archana Girish Kamath's name on it and was also published in the media. However, her name has been replaced by that of another player on the list that was published on the website on June 6.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 is to be held in Birmingham (United Kingdom) from July 28 to August 8.