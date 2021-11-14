Hyderabad: In a novel initiative. the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation(TSRTC) has decided to present gifts to those couples, who hire RTC buses for their weddings.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar and staff presented a gift on behalf of TSRTC to Akula Bharat and Soumya, who hired the RTC Bus for their wedding on Thursday. The decision evoked a good response from the people.

The TSRTC has always been well received from people in the state. The RTC also hopes to stand by the farmers as it is already plying cargo buses for transporting their produce. In 2020, over 5,000 tonnes of grains were transported in RTC cargo buses, officials said.

The RTC launched cargo services on March 24, 2020 during the lockdown. In all, 150 cargo buses with a capacity of 9 to 10 metric tonnes and 28 mini-cargo buses with a capacity of four tonnes are made available to the farmers. The RTC said there was an unexpected response from the joint Nizamabad and joint Karimnagar districts in 2020. The authorities advised farmers to use the cargo buses this time too.