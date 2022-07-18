Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Cabinet minister TS Singh Deo resigned from the post of Panchayat Raj Minister on Saturday and Singh Deo did not participate in the Congress Legislature Party meeting. According to sources, after voting for the Presidential election on Monday, TS Singh Deo will leave for Delhi and will meet the Congress high command there. Reportedly, TS Singh Deo is currently in Surguja and will visit Raipur on Monday morning and will go straight to his residence. After that, he will go to the assembly to vote for the presidential election and then will leave for Delhi.

According to sources, TS Singh Deo has written a four-page letter to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in which he alleged of interference in the department and not allocating funds for his proposals. In the letter, he has clearly said that he is distancing himself from the Panchayat and Rural Development Department. Reportedly, Chhattisgarh Congress state in-charge PL Punia had a discussion with Singh Deo over the phone and has discussed the political situation in Chhattisgarh.