Ujjain: A youth was killed and another injured after a truck hit the two while they were riding a bike. The accident was captured on CCTV. The incident happened on the Highway under the Mandi police station in Nagda Tehsil in Ujjain on Friday. SHO Shyam Chand Sharma said: "The bike rider identified as Keshav had died on the spot, while the second youth, Rahul Joshi is being treated at a hospital."

Truck tramps bike riders in Ujjain, incident captured in CCTV

As per the police statement, the driver who fled the spot at the time of the incident cleverly stopped at a Dhaba (road site motels) and washed the bloodstains from the truck with the intention to destroy the evidence and then headed towards his destination. "After accessing the CCTV footage, a police team was able to nab the driver and recover the truck. A case has been registered against the truck driver. The deceased's body will be handed over to the family after postmortem," the SHO said.

