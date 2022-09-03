Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): Four persons succumbed to their injuries while they were being taken to a hospital whereas, among the 50 injured the condition of several of them was stated to be critical, police said. Out of 50 injured persons, six of them have been referred to the Lucknow Trauma Hospital while the remaining are undergoing treatment at Barabanki district hospital.

The ill-fated bus was coming from Nepal and was on way to Goa. The tyre of the bus burst and the driver parked the vehicle on the roadside for replacing the wheel. In the meantime, a truck moving at a high speed rammed into the stationary bus resulting in a major mishap. At the time of the accident, most of the bus passengers were sleeping, police said. ASP Purnendu Singh said the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem while the injured have been undergoing treatment in Barabanki and Lucknow hospitals.