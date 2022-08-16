Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): Four persons died when an out-of-control truck rammed into a roadside house late on Monday night. Five persons suffered injuries in the incident, while one is still trapped under rubble. According to police, the incident took place in the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police sources said that the driver of the ill-fated truck lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a roadside house. While two occupants of the house died on the spot, two passengers traveling on the truck also lost their lives.

Confirming the accident, Mainpuri Superintendent of Police, Kamlesh Dixit, said that a truck moving at high speed rammed into a house, killing both the occupants — a retired sub-inspector and his wife — on the spot.

The couple was sleeping inside the house when the accident took place, police sources said. They further revealed that altogether seven people were traveling on the truck out of whom two died. The remaining five persons were injured. Of the five injured, the condition of two is critical, police said.The remaining three have sustained minor injuries.

Earlier one person was found trapped under the rubble, police said adding that he was later rescued and hospitalized. A crain has been pressed into service clear the rubble.