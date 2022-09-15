Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): In a major road accident that occurred late on Wednesday night, four persons were killed on the spot and 24 others sustained injuries. According to police among the injured the condition of four is critical.

The accident took place in the Sidhauli police station area in Sitapur district when more than 20 people were travelling on a tractor-trolley and they were on their way to attend a function, police said. They were on their way to Barabanki from Shahjehanpur.

It was raining and the tractor-trolley was parked by a roadside. In the meantime, a truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the tractor-trailer killing four people on the spot while 24 others were injured. "The condition of four persons was stated be critical and they were referred to Lucknow trauma centre. The treatment of other injured has been underway at Sidhauli Community Health Centre," said police.

ASP (South) NP Singh was camping at the spot to take stock of the situation. Bodies were sent for post-mortem. Police are on the lookout for a truck driver who sped away after the accident.