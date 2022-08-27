Dausa (Rajasthan): A truck driver was killed while 19 others were injured after the truck rammed into a bus parked on the roadside on the National Highway 21 in Rajasthans' Dausa late on Friday night, police said. The speeding truck hit the bus parked near Kalakho from behind leaving the driver dead on the spot while 19 passengers seated on the bus were injured in the accident.

The driver's body was pulled out from the truck after hectic efforts of about two hours. On receiving the information about the mishap, local police reached the spot and shifted the truck driver to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Then the body was shifted to the mortuary. The injured were admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Both the bus and the truck were badly damaged in the accident. Due to the accident, the traffic was affected on National Highway 21 for about four hours and remained one way. The Sadar Police Station called a crane and got both the damaged vehicles removed from the highway and restored the highway for traffic.

While the deceased driver's identity was not immediately known, the injured have been identified as Sheikh Shah, Bhomaram, Mohan Jat, Himanshu Gupta, Sridevi, Shyama Devi, Nanni Muslim, Ashutosh Sharma, Pintu Mali, Rekha Devi, Mithun Baghel, Shyam Prasad, Anil Surana, Pintu Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Bablu Rajput, Sajid Hussain, Rahul Kumar etc. Most of the injured are residents of Uttar Pradesh.