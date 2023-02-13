Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Like a scene straight out of Hollywood potboiler Fast and Furious, a truck driver dragged a car in the front for nearly 2 km in Partapur area of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday night. A short-video showed the truck driver who kept driving despite being alerted by the onlookers.

The truck came to a halt after it hit a dumper. The screeching noise that arose due to the drag was breaking the silence of the late night. The drag friction flattened all the tyres of the car. A complaint was filed with the Partapur police station following which the police have seized the truck. However, the driver is still at large.

Manish Kumar, an eyewitness said, "I saw a truck dragging several vehicles coming on its way. It was unstoppable." Rajesh, one of the occupants of the car, said, "the car was dragged for at least two kilometres. Somehow, I got off the vehicle. We have filed a complaint in this regard. The truck was impounded."

All the four travelers, including the owner of the car, escaped unhurt. At the time of incident, the car owner had got off the car to reason with the truck driver for driving the vehicle in a reckless manner. As he was speaking, the truck driver began moving the vehicle. All the three others got off the vehicle. The car was dragged from Rithani Pir up to Sangam area of the city.

Also read: Kanjhawala case: Home Ministry orders suspension of cops at 3 PCR vans, 2 pickets

Car owner Anil said the truck hit their vehicle from behind while he was taking a U-turn at Rithani traffic intersection. The erring truck driver after hitting two and three other vehicles, dashed against my car at the intersection. He was not listening to anybody's advice, Anil said.

Even I also tried to reason with him in vain. But he went on a hitting spree. Three fellow travelers in my car somehow jumped off the vehicle to save themselves. The truck finally stopped after hitting a dumper. The car was dragged up to two kilometres from Rithani area to Sangam of the city, he added.