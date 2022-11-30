Pune: A truck crashed into three vehicles in the Bhor ghat near Khopoli and fell 100 feet down the gorge, leaving the driver dead. The incident took place on the on the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

Police said that at 4.30 am on Wednesday the driver, identified as Ajit Jadhav (25), was driving the truck from Pune towards Mumbai. They further revealed when air pressure in the tyre depleted Jadhav lost control over it and first rammed into a tempo ahead of it.

Later it collided with a truck moving adjacent to it and then crashed into another trailer. Because of the high momentum, the truck swerved off the highway and fell 100 feet down into gorge resulting in the driver's death. He was declared brought dead at Khopoli Civic Hospital.

The driver of another truck involved in the fatal crash managed to survive, as his truck got stuck on the edge of the gorge and did not fall down. He was identified as Manglu, who hails from Karnataka. Stuck in the truck's cabin, he was extricated by the Devdoot Rescue team and has been taken to MGM hospital, Kamothe for treatment.